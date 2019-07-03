Khloe Kardashian tried to focus on being ''immersed in motherhood'' instead of worrying over her post-pregnancy weight.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star gave birth to baby daughter True last April, and she has admitted it was ''daunting'' thinking about having to get back into shape as she was 203lbs when she gave birth.

In a preview for Sunday's (07.07.19) episode of her weight loss transformation show 'Revenge Body', Khloe's mom Kris Jenner played the host, and she told her daughter: ''You spent so many years getting into the best shape of your life, and then you got pregnant. How did that feel?''

The 35-year-old reality star admitted: ''I was 203 lbs. when I delivered, which blows my mind.

''You think you're going to have a baby and all of it's going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you're like, 'What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?'

''My focus is True and just really immersing myself in motherhood.

''But I completely relate to the daunting thought of, 'Gosh, now I have to go work out and where do I start?'''

The blonde beauty - who has True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - recently admitted she's pleased with the way she approached postpartum fitness and regained her toned physique.

She said: ''In my head I felt like I would push the baby out and then I'll be skinny again. Then you get home from the hospital and you're like, 'What?' It's a big shock.

''As soon as I got clearance from my doctor, I was [in the gym]. I was so excited to start working out again. Mentally I was there. But physically, I couldn't do it. I was out of breath. I didn't know how I was going to get to my end goal.

''I took it really slow. I did it day by day. If I could get through that workout, I did. But you're not going to get it back in a day.''

Khloe learned to accept the way she looked as she was working on shedding her baby weight, and says she was ''proud'' of the way she managed not to be so ''hard'' on herself.

She added: ''I was really proud of myself for not being as hard on myself. On Kylie's 21st birthday I was in a crop top and high-waisted pants. I wasn't at my thinnest at all, but I was so proud for getting to where I was at that time. I was like, 'I'm going to show this off!' ''