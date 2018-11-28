Khloe Kardashian's daughter has said her first word - 'dada'.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her seven-month-old daughter True - who she has with her partner Tristan Thompson - has said her first word but it is not mama but instead is for Tristan.

She wrote on her app: ''I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old! True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama'. [wink emoji] (sic)''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously dubbed Tristan's cheating as ''f***ed up and disgusting''.

The 34-year-old reality star was caught on video getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True, and whilst the pair have worked through their issues with ''countless hours of help'', she knows his actions were wrong and hasn't totally forgiven him.

When one fan said they were confused by Khloe's position on Tristan's scandal during last week's episode of the family's E! reality show, Khloe tweeted: ''What he did was f***ed up and disgusting. What you're watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help.''

And Khloe found it ''hard'' dealing with Tristan's infidelity because of her public persona. In scenes from the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, offered her support.

She told Khloe: ''I feel like everyone just wants you to know that you're supported.''

Her sibling replied: ''I appreciate that. I do. It's also, everyone has their own s**t that I know nothing about. And mine is thrown on the public of everything and it's just, it's a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public and when I gave birth the following day. It's just too much.''