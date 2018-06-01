Khloe Kardashian is ''proud'' of her daughter for getting a full eight hours of sleep.

The 33-year-old reality star has seven-week-old daughter True with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and has taken to social media to brag about her tot's impressive sleeping pattern after she managed to sleep through the night.

In a Snapchat video, Khloe said: ''So last night, my girl slept from 7:30 pm and woke up at 3:38 am. She slept that entire time. That's a huge blessing, let me tell you. And I'm just so proud of her!

She then added to True, who was off camera: ''Mama, you're so perfect, my girl. Thank you, my love.''

But despite True being well rested, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star can't say the same for herself, as she admits she's still feeling ''so exhausted''.

She added: ''Even though I thought I would be super rested, I am just so exhausted. But I've come to the realisation that I'm gonna be pretty tired for a long-ass time. But it's all good. I'm kind of excited.''

This isn't the first time the 'Revenge Body' star has spoken about True's sleeping pattern though, as she recently revealed the tot is ''already on a schedule and has been so awesome about it.''

She wrote on her app this week: ''Every time True takes a nap, I play a sound machine. It's like white noise, so it blocks out any disruptive sounds around the house, like a vacuum or lawn mower. Also, when she hears the noise, it already kind of puts her in the state that she's going to sleep, so she's relaxed.

''I know babies are unpredictable and things can change every day, but for now, this has worked like a charm!''

Meanwhile, Khloe took to social media earlier this week to gush over how ''excited'' she gets whenever True takes a poop.

She said: ''One thing about motherhood that I didn't know is that every time baby True goes potty, it is like a party in here. And I cheer, and it's like a poop party. I go, 'Oh my Gosh, Mama, I'm so proud of you! You went potty!'

''The joys of motherhood. And it's the little things that make us happy. Because I know her tummy's feeling good and her digestive system is working. I didn't know these things would excite me. My, how things have changed.''