Khloe Kardashian is struggling to come up with a name for her baby.

The 33-year-old reality star is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and is having a difficult time coming up with the perfect moniker to bestow upon her unborn tot.

When one fan took to Twitter to tell her they couldn't wait to find out what she names her baby, Khloe replied: ''Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby (sic)''

Khloe's indecisiveness when it comes to naming her baby has led to speculation that she is expecting a baby girl, as whilst she hasn't revealed the gender of her tot yet, she previously admitted she already knew she would call the child Tristan Jr. if it was a boy.

She said: ''[Naming the baby] is the hardest. I think if it's a boy I'll go with Junior. Tristan Jr. For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K, or a T. For Tristan.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her NBA star beau, 26, aren't planning on keeping the sex of their child a surprise either, so they can plan their tot's moniker as soon as they know what they're having.

When asked if she would be finding out the sex before the birth, Khloe said: ''Yeah. There's too many surprises in this whole thing, so I'm definitely going to know.''

Meanwhile, Khloe recently praised Tristan for making everything ''as easy and beautiful as it can be'', as she admitted her pregnancy has been ''physically and mentally trying''.

She said: ''Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial! Tristan has been an angel to me! This process is trying - physically and mentally - but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined.''