Khloe Kardashian didn't realise she'd won an award until she left the stage at the People's Choice Awards 2019.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star won a PCA for Best Reality Show alongside her famous siblings but was also the winner of Best Reality Star, which she didn't realise until she stepped off the stage and didn't have a chance to thank her fans for voting.

When one fan joked, ''bitch we ain't voting next year if you just gon stand up there and not say s**t @khloekardashian (sic)'', she replied: ''It's so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so f***ing grateful and appreciative! I can't believe I didn't say anything but I didn't hear that I won until after.''

And when another fan added: ''Nerves are a real thing lol! I can't even imagine giving a speech at #PeoplesChoiceAwards! Give my sis Khloé a BREAK (sic)'', Khloe replied: ''Nerves yes but I literally didn't know until after lol I still feel so badly about it. I love you guys so much (sic)''

And in a series of tweets posted once she returned home, she wrote: ''I love you guys so much!!!! Thank you again ... I just got home and I'm reflecting on my night...... khlovers, y'all the s**t (sic)''

When they were collecting the award, Kim Kardashian West thanked the family's fans for an amazing 18 years of their reality show.

She said: ''You guys have been there for us for 18 seasons ... and you've seen so many evolutions, and growth and transformations from all of us, personally, professionally, and we're just so glad that we're still entertaining 18 seasons later.''