Khloe Kardashian waited to announce her pregnancy because she didn't want to steal her sister Kylie Jenner's thunder.

Both sisters were expecting a baby within three months of each other and Khloe held off from confirming she was pregnant with her daughter True so that Kylie could have ''her own time to shine'' and ''do her thing''.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show, she said: ''I am really anxious to announce my pregnancy, but Kylie's three months ahead of me and I want to give her her own time to shine and let her do her thing. But Kylie keeps going back and forth on whether she will announce. Waiting is so frustrating because my body is changing and people are super invasive and just not being respectful.''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously insisted she is ''definitely'' going to have more children but doesn't think she's quite ready yet.

She said: ''Let my uterus shrink down again! I honestly think I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don't know if I'm ready to get pregnant again, it's a lot! But I definitely want more kids, I just don't know when that is gonna be ... I heard that you should wait at least a year.''

And Khloe is fed up at being criticised for ''focusing too much on her body'' following the arrival of her daughter.

She shared recently: ''The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you're pushing your body so hard, you're so tired ... What I'm annoyed about is I've read a couple of times on Twitter that, ya know, they feel that I'm focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I've worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that's my sanctuary and something I love to do. I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that's going to be my new normal.''