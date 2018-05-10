Khloe Kardashian has nicknamed her daughter Peanut.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her partner Tristan Thompson welcomed baby True into the world a month ago and the 33-year-old beauty revealed the pet name she uses for the tot while lamenting how quickly time is passing by.

She tweeted: ''I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow.

''Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time? Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut (sic)''

The 'Revenge Body' host then thanked her fans for their kind messages since her daughter was born.

She posted: ''I love you thank you for the sweet love to baby True. Night night babes.(sic)''

While Khloe may be sad that time is passing so quickly, she's excited at the prospect of celebrating her first Mother's Day this weekend.

She wrote on her app: ''I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, [grandma] MJ and my sisters - but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too! As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her.''

It was recently claimed she would be heading back to Los Angeles to spend the day with her family, rather than staying in Cleveland, where she lives with Tristan.

A source said: ''She'll be with her family for Mother's Day. This is a very special Mother's Day in the Kardashian/Jenner family. For Khloe and Kylie it's their first one, and it's Kim's first Mother Day with Chicago.''