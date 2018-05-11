Khloe Kardashian has done her first postpartum workout.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wasn't allowed to work up too much of a sweat for the first month after her daughter True was born, but she's thrilled that her doctor has finally given her the go-ahead to get back in the gym and focus on her body.

Taking to her Snapchat account on Thursday (10.05.18), she said: ''Today is the first day that I've been allowed to work out with my trainer. And I'm super excited, I had my first workout and I'm so exhausted but it feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I'm evolving and doing something for my body and mind.''

However, the 33-year-old beauty has found it somewhat of a ''struggle'' to get back into the ''groove of working out'' because her body isn't as strong as it was before the baby.

She explained: ''It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out - mentally I'm strong but physically it's just not the same. My body is not doing what my mind wants it to do. So it's a struggle but it's only day one.''

Khloe is also finding it tough trying to fit her workouts around her little girl - whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - because she constantly wants to feed.

She said: ''I need to motivate myself and it's also a struggle trying to fit in working out in between feeding. No two days are the same. True is so great but still I can't predict if she's going to sleep for the whole two hours or if she's hungry.''

The 'Revenge Body' host is planning to document her fitness journey on her social networking sites so she can help motivate other mothers who are struggling to get back into shape.

She added: ''Baby True is a month old today so it's a big day for both of us! So I'm going to be documenting me trying to get this body back, my mind, everything strong. I want mind, body and soul and I want everything aligned and in zen and trying to now do this with my sweet little baby girl.''