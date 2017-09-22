Khloe Kardashian was reluctant to go on a blind date with Tristan Thompson at the beginning.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty is happier than ever with the Cleveland Cavaliers star but admits their romance didn't get off to the best start as she had politely declined the chance to go out on a blind date with him.

Speaking in a preview from the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 10 Year Anniversary Special, Khloe recalled: ''Brandon Jennings, who's a basketball player, he's a friend of mine and Malika Haqq's, and he was like, 'You're such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.'

''I was at the Bel-Air hotel. [Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected.''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously confessed she believes she is very ''fortunate'' to be dating Tristan.

She shared: ''I love myself an organized man. I am so fortunate that Tristan is so similar to me. He's a Pisces and Pisces men are pretty much like that. My father and my brother are both Pisces, and we all have a crazy need for everything to be perfect, neat, overly clean and organized at all times. I definitely like to oversee his organizational style. But how lucky am I that he thinks my crazy is cute?!

''I also truly enjoy helping him and making things as stress-free as possible. Trust me, when you keep an organized and clean life, it definitely helps de-stress in the life areas that just don't need the headache. (sic)''