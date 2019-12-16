Khloe Kardashian recreated Kris Jenner's iconic Versace look.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star dressed as her famous momager for the finale of the latest season of the family's E! reality show and took to social media to share the impressive results.

Sharing a side by side picture of herself and Kris in the get up, she wrote: ''Tonight on the finale of #kuwtk !! It's safe to say I had WAYYYY too much fun being the Kris Jenner!! She's so fabulous! PS I never thought I looked so similar to my mom until I put on this wig. (sic)''

Whilst the duo are friendly now, Khloe and Kris came to blow earlier this year after Kris was forced to deny she set up a run in between Khloe Kardashian and her ex Lamar Odom in 2015 soon after they split.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show, Kris said: ''It was a huge deal at the time because Lamar popped up at one of Khloe's classes and it caused a big commotion. Khloé blames me, thinking I told him where she was going to be. That never happened.''

But Khloé isn't so convinced that Kris didn't set it up.

She added: ''The only reason I feel like my mom did disclose my whereabouts is because how would Lamar know where I was going at 5:30 in the morning. I don't think my mom realises the severity of the emotional distress Lamar was on during that time. I think she just kind of retreated and got nervous to admit that she potentially put me in harm's way.''

Later in the episode, Kris admitted she was ''trying to do damage control'' and when Scott Disick - Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner told Khloe that Kris felt she was ''literally going to like, come for her'', Khloe replied: ''Guess what? I am.''