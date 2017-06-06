Khloe Kardashian is ''really excited'' about her future.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star couldn't help but gush about her romance with basketball star Tristan Thompson as she discussed the future with her family.

In a preview clip for the upcoming episode of the family's E! reality show, Khloe said: ''I am really excited about my future. It's all about the unknown in this family right now, guys.''

It comes after it was claimed Khloe ''wants a big family'' with Tristan.

A source said at the time: ''She definitely wants a big family. She wants multiple kids! ... They'll almost certainly get engaged before the end of summer.''

And the brunette beauty is certainly ready to marry her boyfriend.

Asked if she would accept his proposal if he got down on one knee right now, she said: ''Yes I would ... I have never been in this type of love ... I would love to have a family. We've talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.''

And Khloe recently admitted she is ''in love'' with Tristan.

She said at the time: ''At this moment ... I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years. It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!

''It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember ... I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicised all the time.''