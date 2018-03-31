Khloe Kardashian is ready to ''f**k up'' the gym after she gives birth.

The 33-year-old reality star is expected to give birth to her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson imminently, and has said she's itching to hit the gym following her tot's birth in order to shed her baby weight.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f**k up the gym when it's time. BEAST MODE is dying to return!! I know it won't be easy but I'm excited for the challenge. (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been vocal about her desire to get back into shape following the birth of her daughter, as she previously took to Instagram to share throwback photos before her pregnancy.

She wrote: ''Old pics [crying emoji] but I'm loving My Revenge Body looks on tonight's episode!! Hi old body, I'll see you very soon! I promise (sic)''

And Khloe also revealed she couldn't wait to get her pre-pregnancy body back after she spoke about her pregnancy craving on her app.

She said at the time: ''During my pregnancy, I'm obviously not beating myself up about what I'm eating at all. I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait!

''Of course, I can't go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts. Honestly, though, I'm just happy I still have the energy!''

The 'Revenge Body' star has been working out whilst pregnant, and after receiving backlash for her actions, she blasted her critics and vowed to continue sharing her fitness posts.

She hit back on Twitter: ''For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden. But MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s**t (sic).''