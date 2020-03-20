Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ''quarantining together'' with their daughter True.

The former couple have been growing closer over recent months after they split last year when Tristan was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods at a party in February.

And as people are being advised to stay in their homes as much as possible amid the current coronavirus pandemic, Khloe and Tristan have been staying together so they can both be with their 23-month-old daughter True.

One insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Khloé, Tristan and True are quarantining together.''

Whilst another added to the publication: ''Khloé doesn't have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point. Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True's dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.''

Meanwhile, sources recently claimed Khloe has ''moved past'' Tristan's cheating scandal.

A source said: ''This is not really anything that Khloe talks about now. It happened a year ago, it was rough, but she has moved on. She has worked hard to move past all of the negativity.

''Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan. She doesn't care about anything else. She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life.''

Earlier this year, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, 35, praised Tristan, 29, as a ''great person'' despite their differences.

She said: ''I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there.''

And Khloe said she picked up tips on how to co-parent by watching her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, navigate co-parenting when she was a child.

She said of her parents: ''I always remember though, how amazing [they were]. I'm sure now that I have gone through it myself trying to co-parent that they were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one.''