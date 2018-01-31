Khloé Kardashian loves showing off her arms.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson - admitted her upper limbs used to be her ''least favourite body part'' because she found them so hard to tone, but after working hard, she now feels very proud'' of them.

She admitted on her app: ''For years, my least favourite body parts were my arms.

''They have been the hardest to tone and always the hardest to maintain. If I gain any bit of weight, it normally goes to my arms. WTF, right? For so many years, I always wore things that covered them up. But once I got defined arms, it made me so proud of myself! I've worked really hard for every muscular nook and cranny on my body, so I really loved showing my arms off.''

The 'Revenge Body' host credits push-ups using an exercise ball for her toned arms.

She explained: ''Doing push-ups on an exercise ball totally changed my arms...

''Your arms will feel like Jell-O when you're done.''

Meanwhile, Khloe recently admitted she is missing the ''intense'' workouts she used to do before getting pregnant.

She said: ''I love that I'm staying active during my pregnancy! I'm so lucky I've been able to still work out.

''Of course, I can't go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts.

''During my pregnancy, I'm obviously not beating myself up about what I'm eating at all.

''I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait!''