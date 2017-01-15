Khloe Kardashian has been praised as ''dirty and funny as hell''.

The outspoken reality TV star and her trainer GUNNAR PETERSON became close friends as he helped Khloe transform her body with a 40lbs weight loss and Gunnar has nothing but praise for her.

Speaking to Mirror Celeb, he said: ''Working with Khloe on anything, is fun. She has terrific energy, focus, drive. She's fun and she's funny as hell, and dirty.

''She's everything you look forward in someone to come into your gym. In any aspect of your life you'd be lucky to have a Khloe.''

Gunnar revealed Khloe's workout goals were to highlight her assets and he is thrilled with her results.

He said: ''The goals were to get in shape, drop body fat - maintain the curves. The goals were to highlight what she already has working for her as oppose to downplaying what might not be a strong suit, although I can't think what that would be.''

The pair have also been working together on the TV show 'Revenge Body', which was inspired by Khloe's transformation following her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Speaking about the show previously, Khloe said: '''Revenge Body' is inspired by my own personal journey, I was going through a difficult time going through my divorce and I started going to the gym as a place to clear my head and as a stress reliever, it was really the only place that I knew where to turn where no one would ask me a lot of questions.

''As a by-product I started losing all this weight, there were so many people via social media saying how I'd inspired them, from taking something negative and turning it into a positive.''