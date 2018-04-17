Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly chose their daughter's moniker before the NBA star's alleged cheating scandal.

The 33-year-old reality star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player welcomed their daughter into the world last week, and on Monday (16.04.18) revealed they had decided to name her True Thompson.

And although the name has raised some eyebrows after Tristan, 27, was seemingly caught on video leaning in for a kiss with another woman, sources have claimed the unique moniker was already picked before the footage emerged.

An insider added: ''Khloe and Tristan are currently very much still together and living together and there is currently no plans for that to change. They're both there for their daughter.''

Sources also claim the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has ''chosen to forgive'' her boyfriend amid his alleged infidelity, and isn't likely to have her decision swayed by any of her family members.

The source said: ''[She] is madly in love with him, he's her world. Khloe is a romantic through and through. She is the kindest, sweetest, most loving person who did not deserve this ... Khloe's chosen to forgive him [Tristan] and she expects everyone else to move on too.

''Khloe is always all in or all out. There is no middle ground for her. And once her mind is made up it's impossible to change it. [The cheating scandal is an] unspoken topic that no one is addressing, because they don't want to drive a wedge between them and Khloe.''

Although their relationship seems to be back on track, it isn't likely that the 'Revenge Body' actress - who was previously married to Lamar Odom - will tie the knot with her beau, as she now has the family she wanted without the need for marriage.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She already did that with Lamar, she's done the big wedding and doesn't need to do that again. What Khloe did want was a family, a partner and children. That's all Khloe has wanted and she'd be devastated if that fell apart.''