Khloe Kardashian has been ''overwhelmed'' by the birthday ''love'' she has received.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star turned 35 on Thursday (27.06.19) and took to her Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their messages and admitted she feels more than ''blessed''.

She wrote: ''It's not even 10 AM and I am already so overwhelmed by all of the birthday love!

''Honestly and truly, thank you! Saying that I feel blessed is an understatement.

''I don't really know what else to say but thank you.

''Life is beautiful. (sic)''

Among those to post a birthday tribute to Khloe was her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who called the blonde beauty the ''most beautiful human'' he's ever met.

The 28-year-old basketball player split from the reality star - with whom he has 14-month-old daughter True - after it emerged he'd kissed family friend Jordyn Woods behind her back - his second act of infidelity in less than two years - but that didn't stop him writing her a heartfelt message to wish her happy birthday.

Taking to his Instagram account, Tristan shared a photograph of Khloe and True and captioned it: ''Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko (sic)''

Khloe's sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West and her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner also posted video tributes to their sibling on the social media app.

Beauty mogul Kylie, 22, gushed about how she has ''looked up'' to the 'Revenge Body' star her ''whole life''.

She said: ''Happy Birthday, Khloe.

''You are such a bright light in this world, there will never be another you.

''You truly are so special.

''I look up to you so much.

''I've looked up to you my whole life and I still do.

''I love you so much.

''You brighten every room that you go in and make every party.

''You brighten just all of our lives.

''I love you. Happy Birthday.''

In the next clip, model Kendall, 23, shared how her ''favourite'' thing to do with the Good American co-founder is getting ''drunk'' together, whilst she said she admires the ''strength and love'' she gives.

She said: ''Happy Birthday, Khloe.

''I love you so much. One of my favourite things about you and one of my favourite things we do together is just have fun and go out and get drunk and be crazy and scream at each other.

''I love you so much and admire your strength and the love that you give.

''And yeah, I hope to be more like you when I grow up. Love you.''

The eldest of the sisters, Kourtney, 40, admitted she only remembers her sister being in her life from when she turned 16.

In a tongue-in-cheek clip, she smiled: ''Happy Birthday, Khloe. I am so thankful that I've had you as my soulmate for... I don't remember you until you were 16.

''But starting at 16, you became the Thelma to my Louise, the Susan to my Jane, the Ethel to my Lucy.

''You could be Lucy.

''And the peanut butter to my jelly.

''I could go on and on, my little sprinkle on my cupcake.

''I love you so much, Happy, Happy, Birthday.''

Khloe added a caption to the video, which read: ''The shadiest bitch that I adore.''

And finally, Kim showed off a short bob hairstyle in her video and said she got the style just for her ''favourite'' sister and told her that she hopes the next year will be ''bulls**t free'' for her.

She added: ''Happy Birthday to my favourite sister, Khloe.

''In honour of your birthday I cut my hair just like your favourite hairstyle.

''God, I have so many memories with you, there really isn't a particular favourite, just because every moment I am with you is honestly a favourite.

''I honestly wish this next year for you to be drama free to be happy, healthy, full of love and no more bulls**t.

''Just fun and carefree, seriously stress free.

''That's all I want from you. I love you.''