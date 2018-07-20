Khloe Kardashian is ''over the moon'' about being back in Los Angeles.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is so glad to be back in the City of Angels after living in Cleveland, Ohio for nearly a year.

She shared on her website: ''I'm over the moon about being home! Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland - there's nothing like enjoying your own home. I'm most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!''

Khloe moved to Cleveland to be with Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with whom she shares three-month-old daughter True.

Meanwhile, Khloe previously admitted she felt a ''little anxiety'' when she left her daughter to go back to work.

She shared: ''It has definitely caused me a little anxiety. The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It's like riding a bike! On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun - I acted like I hadn't seen her in forever!

''I've never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it'll be interesting to see how I'll learn to handle everything. Women do it every single day, so I know I'll get through it - I'm just anxious because it's the unknown. But, I'm so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I'm allowed to bring my daughter pretty often.''