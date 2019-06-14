Khloe Kardashian is ''obsessed'' with sunscreen and keeps it with her at all times.

The 34-year-old reality TV star believes the hands and neck betray signs of ageing so thinks the key to retaining her youthful look is to regularly apply SPF.

Her half-sister Kylie Jenner said: ''The best beauty secret is your hands look like you're 17 years old. She has the best, youngest hands.''

Khloe explained: ''You and Kendall always say this! Well I am obsessed with sunscreen, I have it in all of my cars because when you're driving through your windshield, the sun is beaming on your hands.

''Your hands and your neck tells your age.''

Kylie also believes in the importance of good skincare and loves to ''drench herself'' in organic oils after she has showered.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, she continued: ''Full shower routine, I like to get in - start with my hair for sure - I like to shampoo, then conditioner.

''I like for my conditioner to be out of my hair then I can wash it off my body. I feel like it lingers on your body. So then I'll scrub, my loofah is pink and then I drench myself in organic oils from the Amazon, I like almond oil, olive oil, jojoba oil.''

The video was posted in honour of Kylie and Khloe's latest make-up collaboration being released on Friday (14.06.19)

Kylie teased the exclusive five-piece collection on her Instagram account earlier this week, writing: ''We're back with ROUND 3!! The new #KOKOKOLLECTION is coming June 14 @khloekardashian go to Stories now for the reveal! (sic)''

The limited-edition collection includes a much-anticipated nine-pan eye-shadow palette with both sparkly and matte shades, a champagne-gold highlighter (True Mama), and three exclusive nude lip products.

All of the eyeshadows in the baby pink-adorned palette have different names inspired by Khloe's 14-month-old daughter - who she has with NBA star ex Tristan Thompson - including 'Dreams Come True', 'True's Mom', and 'Must Be True'.