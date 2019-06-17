Khloe Kardashian has suggested she wasn't surprised when Tristan Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods.

The 'Revenge Body' host split from the basketball player - the father of her 14-month-old daughter True - earlier this year after he locked lips with their family friend and it seems she was more shocked by the model's behaviour than her then-partner.

In a clip for the upcoming two-part 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' season finale, Khloe told her half-sister, Kylie Jenner: ''I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that's who she was.''

And 21-year-old Kylie was shocked by her best friend's behaviour.

She exclaimed in the trailer: ''I'm just like, 'What were you thinking?' ''

Khloe, 34, found it particularly tough to have the scandal play out in public.

She tearfully said in a confessional: ''It just sucks it has to be so public.''

Also in the clip, Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, 38, told her family that Tristan had ''admitted'' what happened between him and Jordyn.

The trailer opened with Kim on the phone to her friend Larsa Pippen, who told her: ''Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night.''

It then cut to family matriarch Kris Jenner telling Kim: ''We just need to figure out what the whole, full story is.''

But her daughter replied: ''Tristan admitted it!''

The trailer was released shortly after it was claimed Khloe is still furious over the incident and ''never'' wants to see Jordyn again.

A source said: ''Khloe never wants to see Jordyn again.''

And the kiss is said to mean Jordyn, 21, and Kylie will never have the same relationship they used to.

The insider explained: ''Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.

''They will never be BFFs again.''Kylie is happy that their relationship isn't as negative and dramatic as it was.

''It's Kylie's choice to have some contact with Jordyn. She understands that it's still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloe.

''Kylie has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She is still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.''