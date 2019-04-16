Khloe Kardashian says not everyone ''deserves her kindness''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has posted a string of cryptic posts on photo-sharing site Instagram, just a couple days after she was reunited with her ex Tristan Thompson at their daughter's first birthday party.

Posting on her Instagram story, she shared the quote: ''Don't kill people with kindness, because not everyone deserves your kindness. Kill people with silence, because not everyone deserves your attention.''

And in another cryptic post, she shared: ''People hate when you show them how it feels to be treated the way they treat you.''

It had been reported that Tristan and Khloe had ''very little interaction'' at their daughter True's first birthday party, which was one of their first meetings after the basketball player cheated on the reality star with her former friend Jordyn Woods earlier this year.

A source said at the time: ''Tristan attended the birthday party with some friends. Khloé seemed a bit nervous about having him there, but there was never a question if he would be invited ... Everything went smoothly.

''Khloé had asked her family to behave and leave Tristan alone. Khloé and Tristan posed for some pictures together with True, but otherwise had very little interaction. Khloé let Tristan spend some alone time with True.''

The 34-year-old reality star now wants to ''move on'' with her life.

She wrote at the time: ''This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)''