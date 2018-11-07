Khloe Kardashian isn't ''defining her relationship'' with Tristan Thompson, as she reportedly only refers to him as ''True's dad''.

The 34-year-old reality star hit a rocky patch in her romance with the NBA star just days before the birth of their daughter True, now six months, when Tristan was spotted on camera getting close to a mystery woman during a night out, and recently, Khloe has been forced to relive the scandal all over again as it's been unfolding on new episodes of her family's reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Now, sources say that although Khloe initially forgave Tristan, she's now unsure on the future of their relationship.

An insider said: ''Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn't need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions. It's obvious there are issues, though. She doesn't define her relationship with Tristan - she only talks about him as True's dad.''

But Khloe is reportedly determined for True to grow up with both her parents in her life, so sources believe she will continue to be amicable with the 27-year-old sportsman even though she ''still gets upset'' over the ordeal.

The source added to People magazine: ''Dealing with Tristan's cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset.

''On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents. She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.''

The news comes after Khloe said she wished the episodes of the E! reality show were aired ''closer to real time'', because she's finding it hard to relive Tristan's cheating scandal.

She wrote: ''I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it's a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to (sic)''