Khloe Kardashian reportedly never wants to see Jordyn Woods ever again.

The 34-year-old reality star doesn't have any intention of reconciling with Jordan, after she was caught kissing Tristan Thompson, Khloe's ex-boyfriend and the father of her 14-month-old daughter True.

A source told People: ''Khloe never wants to see Jordyn again.''

Jordyn, 21, is Kylie Jenner's former best friend and although the duo have recently reconciled their differences, it's unlikely they'll ever be as close ever again following the cheating scandal.

The insider explained: ''Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.

''They will never be BFFs again.''

Despite this, Kylie is happy that she and Jordyn are no longer on such bad, acrimonious terms.

The source added: ''Kylie is happy that their relationship isn't as negative and dramatic as it was.

''It's Kylie's choice to have some contact with Jordyn. She understands that it's still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloe.

''Kylie has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She is still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.''

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed Khloe would never date a man who is involved with another woman.

The story emerged amid claims Khloe began a relationship with Tristan while he was still romantically involved with Jordan Craig, the mother of his three-year-old son Prince.

An insider said: ''She would never date a guy who has a girlfriend. It's just ridiculous.

''Khloe was told by Tristan, and several people close this him, that he was not dating Jordan when he started seeing Khloe.''