Khloe Kardashian admits her nose contour can sometimes look ''crazy''.

The 35-year-old TV reality star has opened up about how her beauty routine has changed since she has become a new mother to her 15-month-old daughter True - who she raises with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson - and the striking blonde has revealed her ''favourite'' part in her make-up ritual is making her nose look slimmer with different hued powder, but she has to be careful not to go overboard with her application of the product.

She said: ''One of my favourite things is nose contour, but this does stress me out a bit. In person and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different. Sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good, and then in photos I look crazy.''

Khloe loves to contour her jawline to make her face look slimmer, and has dubbed the process a ''magic eraser'' for her baby weight.

She added: ''Especially after baby, when you have had a baby [and] you're working on losing weight, and you're still not losing that much weight. [In] your face you just feel so big. This I swear is like a magic eraser. I sit here and I'm just like, 'Please go away! Come again another day. Please! Or just don't come!' ''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also addressed the criticism she has received for having long, acrylic nails and admitted they don't get in the way of her being a mother to her child.

Speaking in a Vogue beauty tutorial, Khloe added: ''I've had long nails for 100 years. Everyone told me, 'When you have a baby you have to have short nails, this is gross, you can't take care of your child.' If I could wipe my own ass, I could wipe my child's ass. I'm actually looking at hers, so it's a lot easier.''

The ''Revenge Body'' host went on to explain that her make-up is like a shield, and helps her feel ''cute and prepared'' for any trauma that could break out.

She added: ''No one ever bought me make-up classes, if you can't tell. Stuff breaks out in this family all the time, so you just always wanna be cute and prepared - even in trauma or tragedy you wanna look good.''