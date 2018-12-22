Khloe Kardashian has heaped praise on her ''strong and fabulous'' mother.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday (22.12.18) to share a glowing tribute to her mother Kris Jenner, as she dubbed her as a ''Queen'' and praised her for raising ''multiple mini Queens'' in the form of Khloe herself, as well as her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Posting a picture of herself and Kris at a party, Khloe wrote: ''You are a Queen who has raised multiple mini Queens still trying to be as strong and fabulous as you are! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's thoughtful post comes just days after she quipped that their close family friends John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will want to get a ''restraining order'' against Kris, after she continued to hound her followers and her friends with her constant shout outs about the couple's festive show, 'A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy'.

Kris had shared a poster for the NBC variety show, which first aired on November 28, and featured guest appearances from herself, daughter Kim Kardashian West and the likes of Stevie Wonder and Meghan Trainor on Instagram, and captioned the post: ''If you missed #ALegendaryChristmas, don't worry, it's back tomorrow night!! You know I'll be watching again!! (sic)''

'Revenge Body' star Khloe then commented: ''Mom I feel like they may get a restraining order against you soon'', along with the peeled eyes emoji.