Khloe Kardashian's divorce from Lamar Odom gave her the ''tools'' to change her life.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who filed for divorce from Lamar in 2013 - used the split to focus on her own health and wellbeing and is now passing those tips on to others with her show 'Revenge Body'.

She said: ''I went through a journey for a reason and I'm not the only person. Yes mine was from my divorce and it's not as dark as most people, but if I have this platform and if I learned all these tools I feel like, OK I wanna give those tools to somebody else.''

And the 32-year-old television personality feels ''honoured'' to be a role model but admits she never thought she would have been ''going to rule the fitness world'' three years ago.

She added to E! News: ''It's an honour that anybody looks up to me. [If you told me] I was going to rule the fitness world and help people from a healthy standpoint, I [would've said], 'What Kool-Aid are you drinking?'''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed she used the gym as a ''stress reliever'' after her split from Lamar.

Speaking about 'Revenge Body', she said: '''Revenge Body' is inspired by my own personal journey, I was going through a difficult time going through my divorce and I started going to the gym as a place to clear my head and as a stress reliever, it was really the only place that I knew where to turn where no one would ask me a lot of questions.

''As a by product I started losing all this weight, there were so many people via social media saying how I'd inspired them, from taking something negative and turning it into a positive.''