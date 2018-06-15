Khloe Kardashian thinks her dad would be proud of her brother Rob Kardashian.

The 33-year-old reality star has praised her younger brother Rob - who has 19-month-old daughter Dream with his former partner Blac Chyna - for being just like their late father Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003.

In a post on her website and app dedicated to her brother and father ahead of Father's Day on Sunday (17.06.18), Khloe wrote: ''My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways - his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family.

''My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream. I'm so proud of him!

''[My dad would be] really proud that Rob wants to implement his Armenian roots into Dream's upbringing. It would mean so much to him that all of his grandchildren are so close. It's family over everything and I love that my brother is the same way.''

Rob has battled depression and weight gain for several years and has retreated from the spotlight, but told fans on social media last month to expect a ''transformation'' in his image.

Posting an old picture of himself on Instagram, he captioned it: ''I don't look like this anymore #thetransformationiscoming #staytuned #nosurgery #putinwork (sic)''

Back in October, a source claimed Rob is finding it ''very difficult'' to get motivated to lose weight despite trying to ditch the pounds for the sake of his daughter Dream.

The insider shared: ''It's like Rob is finally realising the seriousness of being overweight and not taking care of himself. His family has been pushing very hard for him to work on himself. They keep telling him that he has no choice because Dream needs a healthier dad.

''It's very difficult for Rob to get motivated, especially when it comes to his diet. He is very much addicted to junk food. He is now working with a nutritionist to make healthier choices. Rob needs someone to be held accountable to. Someone that he sees on a regular basis and that won't accept bad food decisions. His family is hoping he will finally change.''