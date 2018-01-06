Khloe Kardashian is missing her ''nightly gossip sessions'' with Malika Haqq.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is thrilled to see her best friend competing on UK reality show 'Celebrity Big Brother' but admits she is missing their daily chats.

She wrote on Twitter: ''It's so strange not being able to call malika and have a nightly gossip session (sic)''

And Khloe is desperate to tune in to watch Malika in the famous abode.

She shared previously: ''I am so happy for @ForeverMalika being on CBB but I hate that I can't watch. I have to know what's going on in there!! Is she ok? I'm trying to find links! Can anyone help me? (sic)''

Malika recently likened her friendship with Khloe to a sibling one.

She explained:''We bicker like sisters do and then we get over it. For as long as we've been friends, we've been through different stages and our friendship has evolved with that. Yes, we fight but we also patch it up and move on.''

The 34-year-old television personality is also close to Khloe's mother Kris Jenner and sees her like a second mom.

Malika said: ''Kris is my second mom. She helped raise me alongside my own mother. I'm passionate about what she goes through and what she struggles with, as I am with my own mom ... I cry all the time. I have a really ugly cry face and I always tell myself I Won't cry on camera but I can't help it. My one emotional moment is probably one coming up in the new series. I have a heart to heart with Kris - but I won't give away spoilers. Watching other people go through heartbreaking things is always hard.''