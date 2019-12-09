Khloe Kardashian says leftover food from her family's lavish parties often goes to ''a food bank or church'', whilst the decorations are usually rented.
The 35-year-old reality star has revealed that whenever her famous family - including mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, and brother Rob Kardashian - throw an extravagant bash, they usually make sure to donate whatever food they don't eat to a needy cause, such as a food bank.
One fan asked on Twitter: ''Serious question... what do y'all do with all the props, decor, and leftover food after birthday parties!!? I just watched khloe's from last weekend, North/P's the week before and Saint's last night. It's SO MUCH, I'm so curious! @khloekardashian @KimKardashian @kourtneykardash (sic)''
And Khloe responded: ''The decor is normally rented but anything personal (like the quote signs) I have in storage for another function one day. The food left overs always get donated to a food bank or church. Sometimes the food may go elsewhere Depending on the situation. (sic)''
Her comments come after the Kardashian family came under fire last month, when a clip from their reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' showed some members of the family engaging in a large scale food fight.
Fans took to social media to express their outrage, with one slamming the family for wasting food when there are ''people dying and starving''.
And Khloe - who has 19-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - seemed to agree with fans, as she told cameras during the show that her family's behaviour was ''unacceptable''.
She said: ''Am I bothered by this food fight right now? Who the f**k wouldn't be bothered by this? This is, in any normal person's world, bizarre, disturbing, and unacceptable.''
