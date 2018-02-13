Khloe Kardashian has confessed she knew Tristan Thompson was the one ''very quickly'' because she felt ''comfortable and safe'' with him straight away.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is expecting her first child with the basketball star - says she had an instant connection with her partner when they first met and she felt ''comfortable and safe'' with him straight away.
Writing on her app, she shared: ''My answer for this probably doesn't apply to everybody, but I knew Tristan was the one very quickly - I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone. Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us'. I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions.
''Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone. It's really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven't yet discussed the logistics of life. But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship.''
Meanwhile, Khloe previously admitted her pregnancy is ''physically and mentally trying'' but praised Tristan for making everything ''as easy and beautiful as it can be''.
She said: ''Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial! Tristan has been an angel to me! This process is trying - physically and mentally - but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined.''
