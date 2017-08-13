Khloe Kardashian says her sister Kim Kardashian West's robbery was ''a huge wake-up call''.

Kim, 36, was held up at gunpoint in her Paris hotel last October while thieves stole jewels worth millions from her and Khloe says it is one of the worst things that has ever happened to their family.

She told The Mail On Sunday's YOU magazine: ''The worst thing that happened to us in the past year was Kim's robbery. But I'm also grateful that she wasn't physically hurt. I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and it was almost like God's way of saying, 'We need to teach you guys to be more aware of security' and also, 'This can all be gone in an instant so always tell one another you love them - no matter what.' The robbery was a huge wake-up call for our entire family. I really hate it when people say, 'Oh, it was Kim's fault. She was too flashy.' I could show you hundreds of people on Instagram who show off wads of cash and diamonds.''

Khloe, 33, also revealed that while she and her siblings grew up rich, they were left in dire financial straits when their father Robert Kardashian died at the age of 59 after a cancer battle.

She said: ''We didn't get one dollar when he died. We got no inheritance, not his home or his cars or anything. I was working for him at the time and his company got taken away so I didn't have a job, and it was a lot to process at one time. I don't think people realise that none of us had trust funds. I got evicted from my apartment because I couldn't pay my rent, so I moved in with Kourtney and we started Dash [a chain of boutiques] together. Financially, that was a good learning experience for a 19-year-old - to know that when you're getting a pay cheque, you can't just spend it all!''

Khloe also admitted that grief over the loss of her father led to her hair falling out.

She said: ''I was 19 when my father died. It was very stressful, everyone was figuring out their grief and we were lost. I think I was in denial. A lot of my hair fell out - I think it was because I internalised my emotions. It was hard not to have him there. I was really angry. It helped when I started talking about it, but it took me three years just to understand and accept it.''