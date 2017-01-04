Khloe Kardashian says her sister Kim has had to ''redefine her priorities'' since she was robbed at gunpoint.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was caught up in the terrifying ordeal last October and her younger sibling believes it has had a profound effect on how she organises her time now.

She shared: ''It's been an incredible year for growth but a really hectic year for my family. Overall, I want everyone in my family to have a happy and healthy year. I break down what I'm wishing for each of them for 2017 ...

''I think with everything that has happened in Kim's life this year, she really had to redefine her priorities. Time does heal and I think she's in a much better place now. So I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year.''

The 32-year-old television personality also penned a number of New Year's resolutions for her other sisters including Kourtney Kardashian, who she hopes will take on an interior design project in the next 12 months.

She added: ''I love the state that Kourt is in right now. Sometimes women can lose their sense of identity because life tends to be all about the kids. But I love that Kourt finds time for herself too.

''I would also love for Kourt to take on a project that's all her own. She's so talented, so I think it would be great for her to do something related to interior design or another one of her hobbies.''

And Khloe had a lot of praise for her mother Kris Jenner, joking she would go ''f***ing crazy'' if she had to be the matriarch of their family.

Writing on her app, she shared: ''My mom does so much for everybody else. I would go f***ing crazy if it was me! The amount of kids she has and the fact that we are the most chaotic, crazy people - I don't know how she does it.

''I mean, I would change my phone number and not give it to us for a month. She needs to have time that's just for her. That's why I'm so grateful for Corey. He keeps her so balanced. She just really needs more f***ing Kris time!''