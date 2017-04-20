Khloe Kardashian says her sister Kim Kardashian West has the ''best body ever''.

The 32-year-old stunning star is in awe of her older sister's eye-popping hourglass figure which has made her one of the most photographed and desired women in the world.

Khloe says seeing the amazing shape 36-year-old Kim is in after having two children with her husband Kanye West makes her determined to work even harder in the gym.

In a gushing Instagram post - accompanied by photos of Kim showing off her curvaceous body in gold leggings and a cream crop top whilst out in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (18.04.17) - Khloe wrote: ''Well damn ... she shut s**t down!!! Hands down best body ever! S**t, I have to get my s**t together. If this isn't motivation, than I don't know what Is!! Keeks you really look amazing!!! (sic)''

'Revenge Body' star Khloe's show of sibling support comes after Kim was criticised for making a light-hearted post on Twitter in which she claimed she was grateful she had contracted flu ahead of the upcoming 2017 Met Gala in New York City, which takes place on May 1.

In the now-deleted tweet, Kim wrote: ''The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown. (sic)''

Although Kim removed her original post she didn't let the haters win and later retweeted another user's post praising her for wearing the super-sexy outfit her sister Khloe had highlighted to her Instagram followers.

Her accompanying message simply read: ''Flu got me like...''