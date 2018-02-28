Khloe Kardashian was keen to enjoy some last-minute bonding time with her sisters in Tokyo before the arrival of her first child.

The 33-year-old beauty and her sisters Kim and Kourtney were recently spotted arriving in the Japanese capital, where they've been taking in the sights and sounds of the city, with Khloe apparently keen to make the most of the vacation before she gives birth.

Khloe is currently eight months pregnant and the Kardashian sisters saw Tokyo as the best possible destination to spend some quality time together, according to E! News.

The reality star has been dating the father of her child, NBA player Tristan Thompson, since 2016, and she recently admitted she knew he was the one ''very quickly'', as she's always felt ''comfortable and safe'' with him.

Khloe explained: ''My answer for this probably doesn't apply to everybody, but I knew Tristan was the one very quickly - I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone. Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us'. I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions.

''Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone. It's really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven't yet discussed the logistics of life. But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real, long-lasting relationship.''