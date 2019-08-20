Khloe Kardashian isn't ''rushing to date anyone'' following her split from Tristan Thompson.

The 35-year-old reality star broke up with her ex-boyfriend - with whom she has 17-month-old daughter True - six months ago after he kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

And although Khloe has now been single for half a year, sources say she's happy by herself for the time being.

One insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Khloé is really focusing on herself right now and is still not rushing to date anyone. [The] situation really hurt her, [and] it's been difficult for her to completely get past it.''

The source's comments come after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently said she has spent the last few weeks looking after her own health and wellbeing, being inside and out.

She shared a photo of herself in her swimwear on the beach on Instagram and wrote: ''This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused, #advanced and #strength (sic)''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously spoke about dating when she said she doesn't ''need a man to feel solid''.

She said: ''I don't ever feel like I need a man to feel solid. I feel really good, so I'm enjoying spending time with True and my family ... No [dating] yet and I'm so good! I feel really happy and I'm spending so much time with my family. We're working so much, but I like that I'm taking time for myself, and I think that I'm really good at being single! I enjoy it ... Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned - obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen - but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system. Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it.''