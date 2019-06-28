Khloe Kardashian isn't ''dating right now''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who split from Tristan Thompson earlier this year after he cheated on her with her friend Jordyn Woods - insists she's not in a relationship at the moment but is ''enjoying life''.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I'm not dating right now. But I'm enjoying [life]. I love life. I'm just really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family.''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously insisted she doesn't ''need a man to feel solid''.

She said: ''I don't ever feel like I need a man to feel solid. I feel really good, so I'm enjoying spending time with True and my family ... No [dating] yet and I'm so good! I feel really happy and I'm spending so much time with my family. We're working so much, but I like that I'm taking time for myself, and I think that I'm really good at being single! I enjoy it ... Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned - obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen - but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system. Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it.''

Back in May, Khloe admitted she doesn't want to go back to dating yet.

She said: ''No, I'm not on anything. I don't care to be. I'm so in love in True, and being with her, and enjoying every moment. I know that probably sounds like the typical answer but I'm working. I'm working on myself - mind, body, soul, that other cliche. I'm just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship, or even to go on a date. I don't want to.''