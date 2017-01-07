Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ''insanely happy''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who rang in the New Year with the basketball star in Miami - is thrilled to be dating the sportsman after a tough 2016 for both herself and her family.

A source told People magazine: ''They are insanely happy and in love. It's a healthy relationship and they're very serious about each other.''

It comes after the 32-year-old television personality admitted she is ''in love'' with Tristan.

She confessed: ''At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years. It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!

''It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember ... I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicised all the time.''

And Khloe also referenced the ''tough s**t'' she has gone through in the last 12 months including finalising her divorce from basketball player Lamar Odom after a rollercoaster relationship.

She added: ''So much tough s**t has gone down in my family over the past year that I've removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what's important in my life. That's not to say 2016 wasn't a good year for me, because it was, but there was a lot of real s**t that happened too. If I want to be in Ohio and do nothing, then that's what I'm going to do. Life is too short and too precious to not do what makes YOU feel the happiest. (sic)''