Khloe Kardashian is ''super excited'' to start working out again.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who gave birth to her daughter True three weeks ago - is waiting to get the all-clear from her doctor so she can get back in the gym and start shedding her baby weight but, for now, she's focusing on eating clean and walking as much as she can with her little girl in tow.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight: ''Khloe is super excited to get the official clearance to work out again. She's taking things slow and being gentle on herself and she has realistic expectations.''

The 33-year-old reality TV star - who worked out all the way through her pregnancy - was really ''mindful'' of her food intake while she was carrying True and has now readjusted her plan to suit her postpartum needs.

The insider explained: ''She ate very healthy during her pregnancy and she's continuing to be mindful of her nutrition and food intake now. She's going about it all in a very healthy way.''

Khloe - who used to be known as the ''fat sister'' when compared to her siblings Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian - decided to focus on her health and fitness after she split from her husband Lamar Odom back in 2013 and, although she's no longer doing it for a ''revenge body'', she loves the challenge of losing weight.

The source said: ''Revenge body can mean so many things, for Khloe it's a challenge.

''She's doing this for herself, she loves working out, it keeps her grounded and makes her happy. Like everything, she'll give getting in shape 100 per cent!''

And the blonde beauty will no doubt use her love for fitness to help take her mind off her relationship woes as her boyfriend Tristan Thompson hit the headlines last month when he was accused of cheating on her.

The 27-year-old basketball player was caught on camera appearing to kiss another woman in a nightclub in New York while Khloe was at their home in Cleveland heavily pregnant with their daughter.