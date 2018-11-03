Khloe Kardashian is still dealing with ''a lot of hurt and anger'' over allegations Tristan Thompson cheated on her.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has six-month-old daughter True with the NBA player - continues to have a really ''tough time'' dealing with the cheating scandal.

Despite this, a source told People: ''Khloe wants so badly for True to have a happy family.

''She wants to do what's best for her daughter, and to her that means being with Tristan.''

Khloe learned of the cheating allegations from her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Reflecting on their awkward conversation, Kylie recently said: ''No one had the courage to tell Khloe, because we knew she was days away from giving birth.

''We didn't want to stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do. So, I'm the one that told Khloe.''

Although Khloe's relationship with Tristan has appeared to be on the rocks ever since the cheating allegations emerged, a source recently suggested that she's determined to ''stick by'' the NBA player until ''she can't take it anymore''.

The insider explained: ''People are underestimating how much she's willing to take for love.

''If Khloe is in love with someone or even connected to them in some way or another, she will stay until she physically and emotionally can't take it anymore.''

Meanwhile, Khloe recently admitted it had been ''very hard'' to relive Tristan's alleged infidelity on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

A Twitter user posted: ''I feel so bad for @khloekardashian had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK. If I'm not wrong, next episode will be insane. You're so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn't be able to do it. (sic)''

And Khloe replied: ''Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it's life. (sic)''