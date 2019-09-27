Khloe Kardashian is ''so excited'' for her best friend Malika Haqq, after she announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 36-year-old actress and reality star revealed on Friday (27.09.19) she is set to become a mother for the first time when she gives birth in March, and now her best pal Khloe - who has 17-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - has taken to social media to congratulate her.

Posting on Instagram, Khloe, 35, wrote: ''My baby is having a baby!! I am literally so so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!! (sic)''

And in another post on her Instagram Story, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star joked the pair were having the baby together.

She added: ''My bestie is having a baby! That means, we are having a baby @Malika. (sic)''

Khloe's post prompted her sister Kendall Jenner to leave a selection of red heart emojis in the comments to support Malika, whilst Khloe's ex Tristan also reached out to support the beauty.

He wrote in Khloe's comments: ''Congrats Malika. Blessings on blessings. (sic)''

Malika announced her pregnancy this week, and said she had already discovered the unborn tot's gender, though she won't be revealed it to the public just yet.

She said: ''I have always wanted to be a mother and it's still a little bit surprising but I'm overjoyed! I'm a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion ... I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.

''Learning the baby's sex was a big deal for me and now I feel like I have time. I have time to think about nursery ideas, to think about a name. I'm just really enjoying now, getting to a point where I can celebrate being pregnant and [it] not being a secret.''

The beauty has chosen not to reveal the identity of her baby's father.