Khloe Kardashian is ''six months'' pregnant.

The 33-year-old television personality confirmed earlier this month she is expecting her first child with her beau Tristan Thompson, but the star has recently revealed on social media she is in her second trimester of her pregnancy.

One of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's fans posed the question asking how far along Khloe is on Twitter.

The social media user tweeted: ''If you don't mind us asking, how many months are you? (sic).''

And the 'Revenge Body' host had no qualms in dishing out the answer, as she replied: ''I'll be 6 months next week. (sic).''

The former 'Kocktails with Khloe' host has been swamped with well wishes from her fans, which proved too much for the reality star to take.

In response to another fan's comment, she wrote: ''Stop it! You are going to make me cry! Thank you. (sic).''

Meanwhile, Khloe has admitted she has started to notice the changes to her body, and she has revealed her burgeoning baby bump looks ''smaller'' in the morning, although it ''pops out more'' in the evening.

She said: ''In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. (sic).''

And, fortunately, Khloe has had a ''pleasant pregnancy'' so far without any bouts of illness or morning sickness.

Speaking previously about how Khloe is coping, a source said: ''Khloe has not had any morning sickness or had any less than pleasant pregnancy symptoms.''

Khloe and her 26-year-old boyfriend set tongues wagging they were expecting a baby together in September this year, but it was only last week, Khloe publicly announced the exciting news.

Alongside a photograph of her flaunting her burgeoning bump, with Tristan's hands wrapped around her stomach, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! (sic)''