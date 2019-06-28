Khloe Kardashian is ''proud'' of her body following the birth of her daughter.

The 35-year-old reality star gave birth to daughter True - whom she has with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - 14 months ago, and has said she's pleased with the way she approached postpartum fitness and regained her toned physique.

She said: ''In my head I felt like I would push the baby out and then I'll be skinny again. Then you get home from the hospital and you're like, 'What?' It's a big shock.

''As soon as I got clearance from my doctor, I was [in the gym]. I was so excited to start working out again. Mentally I was there. But physically, I couldn't do it. I was out of breath. I didn't know how I was going to get to my end goal.

''I took it really slow. I did it day by day. If I could get through that workout, I did. But you're not going to get it back in a day.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star learned to accept the way she looked as she was working on shedding her baby weight, and says she was ''proud'' of the way she managed not to be so ''hard'' on herself.

She added: ''I was really proud of myself for not being as hard on myself. On Kylie's 21st birthday I was in a crop top and high-waisted pants. I wasn't at my thinnest at all, but I was so proud for getting to where I was at that time. I was like, 'I'm going to show this off!' ''

Now, Khloe has her body back and has said her biggest tips for other new mothers is to ''be kind'' to themselves and ''learn how to balance'' everything.

The 'Revenge Body' star told People magazine: ''It took nine months to gain the weight, give yourself at least a year to take it off. You have to adjust. And you're juggling with a baby and your life and trying to do those moments that are about you. You have to be kind and learn how to balance it all.''