Khloe Kardashian has dyed her hair candy floss pink.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has an eight-month old daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson - has unveiled a new look for the festive period which she simply loves.

Showing her new hairstyle to her 83.8 million followers on Instagram in a perfect selfie, Khloe captioned the snap: ''You'll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment (sic)''

Khloe's drastic colour change comes just days after celebrity hairstylist

Tracey Cunningham switched her from dirty blonde to platinum blonde with the help of Maisha Oliver, who is an expert in hair extensions.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Tristan, 27, are in a really great place as a couple at the moment as parenthood has brought the best out of both of them.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight: ''Now that she's a mom, Khloe's never been happier. She's in such a good place now. She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined. Her relationship with Tristan is so good ... He's stepped up and is not only an amazing father to True, but he's been such a rock for Khloe. They're really just so in love.''