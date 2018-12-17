Khloe Kardashian has unveiled a new look for the festive period - long candy floss pink locks.
The 34-year-old reality star - who has an eight-month old daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson - has unveiled a new look for the festive period which she simply loves.
Showing her new hairstyle to her 83.8 million followers on Instagram in a perfect selfie, Khloe captioned the snap: ''You'll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment (sic)''
Khloe's drastic colour change comes just days after celebrity hairstylist
Tracey Cunningham switched her from dirty blonde to platinum blonde with the help of Maisha Oliver, who is an expert in hair extensions.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Tristan, 27, are in a really great place as a couple at the moment as parenthood has brought the best out of both of them.
A source previously told Entertainment Tonight: ''Now that she's a mom, Khloe's never been happier. She's in such a good place now. She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined. Her relationship with Tristan is so good ... He's stepped up and is not only an amazing father to True, but he's been such a rock for Khloe. They're really just so in love.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.