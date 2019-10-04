Khloe Kardashian is ''not getting back'' with Tristan Thompson, despite claims she was ''toying'' with the idea of a reunion.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star dumped the 28-year-old basketball player - with whom she has 17-month-old daughter True - back in February after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party, and although it was previously reported she's considering giving him a second chance, it has now been claimed that's not the case.

Sources say it's actually Tristan who is keen to reconcile with Khloe, but she is only interested in making sure they co-parent their daughter effectively.

One insider said: ''Khloe is coparenting and not getting back with him.''

Whilst a second added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Khloé and Tristan have been spending time together primarily involving True. Tristan has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile. Her friends are concerned Tristan misses the lifestyle and perks that are included when dating a Kardashian.''

The source says Khloe, 35, ''doesn't seem open to reconciling with Tristan,'' but she ''encourages him to spend time with True.''

Meanwhile, a source recently said Khloe was ''toying'' with the idea of giving Tristan a second chance.

They said: ''Tristan has showed more of an interest.

''He seems to want more than co-parent with Khloé.

''It seems Khloé has moments when she is toying with the idea of getting back with Tristan.''

But if the 'Revenge Body' host did take him back, she would likely see backlash from her family, who have reminded her of his unfaithful ways and disrespectful behaviour.

The insider explained: ''Everyone thinks she deserves better.

''But it seems Khloe needs a good distraction to fully move on mentally from Tristan. She needs to find a special guy, and so far, she hasn't.''