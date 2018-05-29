Khloe Kardashian has reportedly become more ''needy'' since her boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her while she was heavily pregnant with their baby.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was left heartbroken last month when video footage of the 27-year-old basketball player seemingly kissing another woman on a night out in New York just weeks before she gave birth to their daughter True.

And, although she's still deciding what to do about their relationship, the 33-year-old beauty is said to be fighting for Tristan's attention because she wants them to work.

A source told PEOPLE.com: ''She has good days and bad days with Tristan. They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed. And when she is with him, he is on a tight leash. Of course it's hard for Khloe to trust Tristan when he goes out of town for games.

''She knows her family is right when they warned her to not trust him. But she still wants to keep trying to have a great relationship with Tristan again. She thinks it's up to him to prove himself that he can be a great partner and dad. She's definitely more needy and in his face now. This has been causing some conflicts.''

And, although she's trying to deal with Tristan's infidelity in private, Khloe took to her Twitter account over the weekend to slam those who are not happy for her.

She wrote: ''Misery loves company ...

''People can't stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly (sic).''

Khloe began dating Tristan in 2016 and the pair were planning to get married but their wedding plans have been put on hold following the cheating scandal.