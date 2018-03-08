Khloe Kardashian is ''having major sleeping issues.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is set to give birth to her baby girl, whom she's expecting with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, in less than four weeks' time but, as her due date creeps closer, she's finder it harder to get comfortable in bed at night.

A source told Us Magazine: ''She's having major sleeping issues. She's waking up all the time, struggling to get comfortable. She is tired all the time and exhausted.''

The 33-year-old beauty is also suffering with nausea ''every night'' because she's been put on medication to keep her progesterone levels up throughout her pregnancy.

She said: ''I feel sick every night.''

But Khloe certainly isn't going hungry throughout the day as she's making sure she's ''eating like a beast'' before the waves of sickness kick in during the evenings.

She said recently: ''I've been eating like a beast and I don't like it LOL. In second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation -- but now in my third, I just don't have the self-control I used to have. Like it seriously all went out the window in my eight month! But I'm not seating it because I'll get back on track.''

The blonde beauty announced that she and Tristan - who began dating at the end of 2016 - were expecting their first child back in September on Instagram.

Alongside a photograph of them clutching her bare baby bump, she said: ''My greatest dream realized! We are having a a baby! I have been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. (sic)''

It was initially thought Khloe was expecting a little boy but she confirmed over the weekend on the family's famous E! reality TV show that they were having a baby girl.