Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ''happily co-parenting''.

The 35-year-old reality TV star and Tristan, 28 - who split after the basketball player was involved in a cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods - are determined to be the best possible parents for their 22-month-old daughter True, but they have no plans to rekindle their romance.

A source told Us Weekly: ''They are happily co-parenting. There are no plans for them to get back together.''

Khloe and Tristian's relationship collapsed after he was caught kissing Jordyn at a house party in Los Angeles in February last year.

After the news emerged, the reality star quickly ended their romance, which had first started back in September 2016.

Meanwhile, Khloe previously admitted she was happy to say goodbye to 2019.

The curvaceous star reflected on a turbulent 12 months in a lengthy post on her Instagram page, as she marked the start of 2020.

Khloe - whose post features video clips and photos from last year - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''2019, Im happily saying goodbye

''They tell you that you shouldn't look back but I'm going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It's OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame.

''We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily. (sic)''