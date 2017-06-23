Khloe Kardashian is ''beyond proud'' of her new Good American bodysuit collection.

The 32-year-old American television personality set up her fashion range last year, and has recently expanded the brand to include a line of leotards, which the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is over the moon about, especially because the garments have been designed to fit ''all shapes and sizes''.

Alongside a picture of the golden-haired beauty sporting a black all-in-one, which was posted on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''GOOD BODY, our collection of @goodamerican bodysuits, has JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com!! I am beyond proud that this range is available for women of ALL shapes and sizes! Each bodysuit is designed to fit your body and your curves! Can't wait to see you all in these!! #GoodSquad #GoodBody (sic).''

The former 'Kocktails with Khloé' host has revealed she created her latest collection, which was unveiled on Thursday (22.06.17), because she is obsessed with the item.

Speaking previously, the reality star - who is currently dating 26-year-old Tristan Thompson - said: ''You guys know I'm obsessed with bodysuits (sic).''

And Khloé was desperate for her latest line to boast a ''natural fit'' and make her customers feel comfortable in the figure hugging pieces.

She explained: ''And I wanted to give you all something that is a natural fit for GA, and like all of our products, designed to fit your body (sic).''

Meanwhile, Khloé is still in shock by her newest Good American drop because it has always been her ''dream'' to design and launch the clothing collection.

She said: ''I'm so incredibly blown away that I'm able to be living this dream! Love your curves, ladies!! Love your body'' Love your selves'' And most importantly let's continue to empower one another! #GoodSquad #GoodBody (sic).''