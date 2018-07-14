Khloe Kardashian is ''addicted'' to 'Game of Thrones'.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has just got back into the HBO hit series and has admitted she's so obsessed with it that she almost didn't sleep because she wanted to binge watch season six, but then she remembered she had to get up for her three-month-old daughter True, whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, early in the morning so she gave in and switched the television off.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 34-year-old beauty said: ''I actually started last summer but I took a break for some reason LOL so we started season six last night and I almost didn't go to sleep because I was so addicted! But I had to wake up early for my little munchkin. So I will continue to watch more this weekend (sic)''

The blonde beauty has really thrown herself into motherhood since the arrival of baby True but she was left devastated when she had to give up breast feeding.

She tweeted: ''I had to stop breast feeding [sad face emojis] it was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn't working for my body. Sadly.(sic)''

A fan suggested she tried ''lots of water and then more water'' but the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star insisted nothing would work for her.

She replied: ''Ugh it wasn't that easy for me.

''I tried every trick in the book- water, special cookies, power pumping, massages etc. I tried so very hard to continue.''

And Khloe even turned to experts for help.

She posted: ''I had a lactation specialist and everything (sic)''

The 'Revenge Body' host found her experience particularly upsetting because her sister Kourtney Kardashian - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and three-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick - found breastfeeding ''easy''.

She wrote: ''It was so frustrating because for Kourt it was sooooooo easy for her to breast feed. My experience was very different.''