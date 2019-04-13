Khloe Kardashian has invited Tristan Thompson to their daughter's birthday party.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is keen to be keep things as normal as possible for her daughter True despite Tristan cheating on her with Jordyn Woods.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Khloe and the family will be celebrating True's first birthday this weekend. Although Khloe has been through a lot with Tristan, the addition of True to her life has made this past year the best. Khloe always wants True to have her father in her life, so Tristan is invited to be around for the celebration. Khloe will never let her issues with Tristan get in the way of True having a relationship with her dad.''

Khloe had previously admitted she is ''anxious'' over her daughter True's first birthday.

She wrote: ''Is it weird that I think I'm having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?! I'm sad Time is flying as fast as it is. I'll be happy, of course, I simply can't understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment... bring me the tissue. (sic)''

Khloe had recently revealed that being a first-time mother has been ''tiring and exhausting'', although she wouldn't change it for the world.

Speaking to People magazine about True's birthday, she said: ''It's so corny but you don't realise how fast time goes by until you see a child growing in front of you. It's scary and sad because it goes so fast. Can we slow down time? I remember Kourtney and Kim telling me before she was born, 'You're never going to take a bath again!' And it's like, 'What are they talking about? True is in bed at 7pm every night!' It's honestly so rewarding and special. I am so utterly obsessed with her. This first year has been amazing. And I really feel like I was meant to do this.''